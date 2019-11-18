Mary Helen Milner

Mary Helen Davis Milner, 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter.

Visitation was Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services followed Saturday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. Rev. Doyle Mitchell officiated.

She was a member of Liberty Hill United Methodist Church in McCool. She graduated from McCool High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, J.D. Milner, for 63 years. They worked side by side in Milner’s Grocery for 36 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Black and husband, Joe of McCool; and granddaughter, Kirsten Black of McCool.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Milner; son, Larry Milner; and sisters, Virginia McKnight, Sallie Belle Kellum and Brother Garland Davis all of McCool.

Pallbearers will be Bobby McKnight, Morris Massey, Larry Moody, Danny Kimbrough, Shane Black, and Rex Wooley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Black, Allen Massey, Gene Brunt, Ivey Burton, and Ira Burton.

Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

