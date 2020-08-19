Mary Frances 'Penny' Thompson

With sadness we announce the passing of Mary F. 'Penny' Thompson, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Penny passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko. She was 90 years old.

Penny is survived by two sons, Tommy Thompson and wife, Cathy, of North Prairie, Wisconsin, and Kenneth Thompson and wife, Sherry, of Houma, Louisiana; one sister, Grace Easter of Aberdeen; three grandchildren, Garrett and Micah Thompson, and Amber Gray; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Locke Houston and Mattie Lee Williams Smith; her husband of 64 years, Boyd Thompson; one son, Steve Thompson; two brothers, Ellis and Milton Smith and one sister, Hazel Haney.

Penny was born in Aberdeen. After high school graduation, she met her sweetheart and upon his return from WWII, they were married. She was a charter member of her beloved Parkway Baptist Church and was employed for over 20 years at the Kosciusko Lower Elementary as a teacher’s assistant. Children always held a special place in her heart. She loved Kosciusko and made it her hometown for over 60 years. She was an avid Mississippi State fan.

She was a resident at Atwood Personal Care Home for the past six years and was truly happy there. The family expresses a sincere thank you to the wonderful management and staff at Atwood. They are truly special people and wonderful caregivers. Special recognition to Stay Home Hospice for their compassion and excellent care.

Her family takes great comfort in knowing that this fine woman is in heaven. She lived a life of dignity, honesty, respect, and great integrity - like so many of her generation.

Out of concern for health and safety, a graveside service will be held at Parkway Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Memorials are welcome to Parkway Baptist Church, Kosciusko, MS, or charity of your choice in celebration of a life well lived — The life of Mrs. Mary F. 'Penny' Thompson.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.