Mary Elizabeth Seawright Nichols

  • 341 reads
Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:52pm

Mary Elizabeth Seawright Nichols, 79, of Coldwater, MS, passed away July 8, 2020 ,at Baptist Hospital-Desoto.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 11, graveside at Coleman Cemetery in McAdams. No visitation is scheduled.

Mrs.  Mary is survived by her husband, Keith Nichols; son, Doyle Bell; daughter, Linda Belcher; grandchildren, Veronica, Lindsay, and Justin; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Sophia, Emory, Clayton, and Arya.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Aldy Seawright.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Effie Dale Wallace
Effie Dale Wallace, 87, passed away July 10, 2020, at Bedford Care in Hattiesburg.  Graveside... READ MORE
Mary Elizabeth Seawright Nichols
Melissa Ann Shirley
Johnny Mitchell
Lauren Christine Bates Naddy
Joseph Blackwell

Editorials

OUR VIEW: Now comes the hard part
The Mississippi Legislature moved with impressive speed this past weekend to change the state flag.
Wise counsel from civil rights vet
Cities face layoff choices
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working