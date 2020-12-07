Mary Elizabeth Seawright Nichols, 79, of Coldwater, MS, passed away July 8, 2020 ,at Baptist Hospital-Desoto.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 11, graveside at Coleman Cemetery in McAdams. No visitation is scheduled.

Mrs. Mary is survived by her husband, Keith Nichols; son, Doyle Bell; daughter, Linda Belcher; grandchildren, Veronica, Lindsay, and Justin; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Sophia, Emory, Clayton, and Arya.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Aldy Seawright.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.