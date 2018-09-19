Mary Alice Veazey Ray
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 9:25am
Mrs. Mary Alice Veazey Ray, 91, of Tupelo, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupeo, MS.
