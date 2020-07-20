Marvin Burchfield, at the age of 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Highland Home in Ridgeland, MS.

He was born in Ethel, MS, on January 25, 1934, the son of the late Walker G. Burchfield and Aretta A. Rone Burchfield.

Marvin, graduate of the University of Mississippi, received his law degree from Oxford, MS in 1959. From there, Marvin spent an outstanding career at USF&G with over 25 years of dedicated service. Upon retirement, Marvin moved back to the Burchfield family farm in Ethel where he remained until the last two years.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Claire Jean Cooper Burchfield of over 63 years.

Mr. Burchfield is also survived by his sons, Robert Mark Burchfield and his wife, Kathryn, of Jonesboro, AR, and Thomas David Burchfield; daughters, Susan B. Howington and her husband, Mark, of McDonough, GA, and Pamela B. Belton and her husband, John, from Madison MS. Marvin also had three grandchildren, Matt Burchfield, Brittany Burchfield and Paul Howington; and one great-granddaughter, Mattie Burchfield.

Visitation for Marvin will be held at Jordan Funeral Home Wednesday, July 22, in Kosciusko between 4 and 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at the Tabernacle Methodist Church in Ethel. MS. The service will be presided by the Reverend Culley Newman of Ethel, MS. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Methodist Church.

