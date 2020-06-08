Martha Lynn Orr, 95, of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020.

She was an active member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church and formerly McCalla Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed all church activities especially the Sunshine Ministry for Widows and her Sunday School Class. Lynn was "mission-minded" and in her quiet way supported visiting youth and college groups. She often opened her home for overnight guests who were in mission ministries. She did not enjoy cooking, but happily treated guests to delicious meals at her favorite Strawberry Plains Cracker Barrel.

Lynn's children express their sincere appreciation to dear friends and neighbors who provided assistance while she proudly stayed in her own home. Sincere appreciation to Dr. John Blake and Nurse Terri for decades of compassionate care.

Lynn was born and raised in a Christian home in Thomastown, on Apr. 20, 1925. Her parents were the late Guy and Lucille (Shearer) Williams. She was the oldest of seven children.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother; brothers, Gordon Williams and Kelly Williams; sisters, Betty Williams and Ruth Chipley.

She is survived by her dear baby sister, Mary Etta Williams Richards of Kosciusko, brother-in-law, Frank Taylor; sisters-in- law, Betty Ann Williams and Shirley Williams; cousins, nieces and nephews.

She loved her Mississippi heritage and gladly shared stories to any who would listen. She was raised on a farm and learned the value of hard work. She picked cotton with her family from age 5. She enjoyed gardening, eating butter beans, hot biscuits, and especially watermelon under the pecan trees.

She and her best friend boarded a bus to Memphis the day after high school graduation. She worked several jobs and earned money to send back to her family. She even bought her parents a dining room set.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Orr, in 1999. They were married in 1948. They raised three children. She worked to put him and the children through UT, Knoxville. They founded Production Tooling, Inc. in East Knoxville. They worked together for more than 30 years providing part-time jobs for their children.

They enjoyed working hard on the family farm "Lyndale Acres" in Sevier County.

She is survived by Toni Ellen Orr Hurst (Tim), Robert Gordon Orr and Jerome Kelvin Orr (Amy). She was extremely proud of their nine grandchildren, Matthew Wade Byrum-Orr (Kimberly), Martha LeeAnn Orr Shah (Rikin), Dr. Molly Sue Hurst Bennett (Craig), Harrison Edward Orr, Elizabeth Ashley Orr, Amanda Lynn Hurst, Walker Samuel Orr, Logan Robert Orr, Jonathan Blake Orr. Her first great-grandchild, Craig Miller Bennett IV, born January 21, 2019, was her pride and joy.

We all will miss Mom/ "Granny Orr."

The family expresses its appreciation to Gordon who moved from Colorado two years ago to live with Mom. She lived a wonderful, long and happy life. To God be the Glory!

You may choose to contribute in her memory to Africa Mission Trips, CHBC Family Adoption Fund. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.