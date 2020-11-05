Marneice Crowe Moore

  • 89 reads
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:11pm

Marneice Crowe Moore, 88, of Kosciusko, passed away of natural causes Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Attala County Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Parkway Cemetery.

Mrs. Moore was a 44-year member of the South Huntington Street Church of Christ; she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Michael Moore and wife Kimberly of Cocoa, FL.

Preceding her in death are parents, Benton Willis and Mary Estelle Lawrence Crowe; husband, Jimmie Moore; son, Norris Chase; many brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Magnolia Messenger P.O. Box 1578, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Odessa Daniels Pitts
Odessa Daniels Pitts, 89, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Ethel, MS. Graveside services are... READ MORE
Jane Alderman
Marneice Crowe Moore
Blanche Abels Burrell
Jerry Lynn Neal
Don Paige Moore

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him