Marneice Crowe Moore, 88, of Kosciusko, passed away of natural causes Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Attala County Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Parkway Cemetery.

Mrs. Moore was a 44-year member of the South Huntington Street Church of Christ; she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Michael Moore and wife Kimberly of Cocoa, FL.

Preceding her in death are parents, Benton Willis and Mary Estelle Lawrence Crowe; husband, Jimmie Moore; son, Norris Chase; many brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Magnolia Messenger P.O. Box 1578, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

