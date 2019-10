Mark H. Donald, 65, passed away from this life on Sept. 21, 2019, at his home in Harrison, Arkansas.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., October 12, at First United Methodist Church, Goodman.

The son of Adlia “Bill” Donald and Gene Donald was born on February 15, 1954, in Durant.

He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Cindy Donald.

Cremation and arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel, Harrison, Arkansas.