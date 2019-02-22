Marjorie Campbell Lindsay, 83, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Castlewoods Place, Brandon, MS.

Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in the Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home. Rev. Barry Corbett and Rev. Phillip Palmertree are officiating.

She was the daughter of Claude and Alma Hodges Campbell. She was born February 10, 1936, in the Friendship Community of Attala County, MS. She graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1954. She loved music and was the first female bass drummer of the “Big Red “ Band, becoming a member following her first year try out and went on to be a part of the Mississippi All-State Lion’s Band. She was an honor graduate of Holmes Jr. College.

She was first employed with the Mississippi State Employment Commission in Jackson and later returned to Kosciusko where she married Max T. Lindsay in 1956. Early in their marriage, they joined her mother, Mrs. Alma Campbell, in Campbell’s Restaurant. Marjorie and her husband later became sole owners and operators of the Campbell’s Restaurant and also built and successfully operated Lindsay’s Restaurant on the 35 Highway Bypass adjacent to the Parkway Motel. Many functions, including a weekly Sunday buffet, were hosted during more than 40 years of business. After selling the restaurant supposedly for retirement, the Lindsay’s opened their Lindsay’s Delights, where they served the famous “Flossie Burger,” named for their beloved employee, Flossie Herron.

It was during these many years that Marjorie, became the devoted mother of four children, always actively involved in all their sports and academic endeavors. She served several terms on the board of the Kosciusko Public Schools. She was a former member of The Cosmopolitan Club and the UDC Chapter 2592. She was also a member of The Order of the First Families of MS and served actively in the Samuel Hammond Chapter, MSSDAR as her health permitted. She was a faithful member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church.

Marjorie was known as “Margie” to her family, classmates and many friends, always greeting one and all with her warming smile. She enjoyed annual gatherings with her former classmates and genealogy was at the top of her many hobbies.

She is survived by her children, Manza Claire Lindsay Blaine (Jim) of Kosciusko, Robert Duff Lindsay, II, (Angela) of The Woodlands, TX, Hugh Telford Lindsay (Shelley) of Madison; grandchildren, Megan Lindsay Ruffin, (Clif), Houston, TX, Chad Michael Lindsay, Houston, TX, Slay Blaine, Campbell Claire Blaine, Lindsay Caroline Blaine, all of Kosciusko, and Anna Grace Lindsay of Madison; great-grandchildren, Warren Robert and Elizabeth Victoria Ruffin, Houston, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Lindsay, her parents, her daughter, Kimberly Lindsay, and brother, Maxie C. Campbell.

Memorials may be sent to the TV Ministry at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 70, Kosciusko, MS 39090 or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

