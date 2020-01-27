Margaret Ann Glaze Irving, 87, passed away January 22, 2020, at Baptist Attala Hospital in Kosciusko.

Funeral services were Saturday at the church, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David Meadows and Rev. Barry Corbett officiated.

She was a member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved her church dearly and was a daily witness to all she encountered.

She was born to Malcolm and Lessie Levenia Hosey Glaze on April 4, 1932 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was a 1950 graduate of Kosciusko High School. She married the love of her life, Eugene Davis Irving, Sr. (Gene) on August 4, 1951. She was an avid gardener and quilter who also enjoyed crocheting. She shared her talents by gifting loved ones with many hand-made treasures.

A dedicated wife, homemaker, mother, she is survived by her son, Eugene Davis Irving, Jr. and wife, Tammy of Ethel; daughters, Diann Irving Alford, Carol Irving Taylor and husband, Bobby, and Julie Irving, all of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Amanda Griffin and husband, Grady, Megan Griffin and husband, Drew, Todd Taylor and wife, Brittany, Nicole Irving, and Bethanie Irving; five great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Glaze Dodd of Kosciusko; brother-in-law, John W. Irving and wife, Nancy of Burnett, TX; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her beloved pets, Tom, Pete and Jerry. She delighted in loving and caring for her grandchildren in their younger years and took extra special delight as her great-grands made their arrival.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Davis Irving, Sr; and parents, Malcolm Townsend and Lessie Levenia Hosey Glaze.

Pallbearers will be Todd Taylor, Grady Griffin, Drew Griffin, Sam Dodd, David Irving, and Scott Carson. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Naef, Dr. R.W. Naef, III, Jimmy Dodd, Mac Dodd, Travis Quesnot, and Dalton Cromwell.

Memorials may be made to Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church, 2505 Attala Road 3036, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.