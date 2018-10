Funeral services for L.S. “Frank” Witt, 76, of Sallis, will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem M.B. Church, Sallis, with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery, Sallis.

Witt, a construction worker, died Oct. 21, 2018, in Attala County.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Winters Funeral Home.