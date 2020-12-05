Louise Orr McGary

  • 127 reads
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 11:10am

Louise Orr McGary, 85, passed away May 11, 2020, at her home. 

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, in Coleman Cemetery in McAdams. Jennifer Shaffer will officiate.

She was a member of McAdams Baptist Church. She worked as a waitress most of her life at Vickers Café, Campbell’s Restaurant, Longhorns, and Lindsey’s Restaurant.  She had an excellent green thumb and enjoyed vegetable gardening and flowers.

Survivors include her sons, John (Justine) McGary of Newport and Norman (Connie) McGary of McAdams; daughter, Laura (Aaron) Jenkins of Sallis; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Orr of Eupora; sisters, Mary Anne Mitchell of Mitherton, PA, Earline Hodge of Eupora, and Lucille Caffey of Grenada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doris E. McGary; parents, George and Virgie Woods Orr; sisters, Golden Orr and Elle Mae McGary; and brothers, Joe Orr and Luther Orr.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Louise Orr McGary
Louise Orr McGary, 85, passed away May 11, 2020, at her home. 
Odessa Daniels Pitts
Jane Alderman
Marneice Crowe Moore
Blanche Abels Burrell
Jerry Lynn Neal

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him