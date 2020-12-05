Louise Orr McGary, 85, passed away May 11, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, in Coleman Cemetery in McAdams. Jennifer Shaffer will officiate.

She was a member of McAdams Baptist Church. She worked as a waitress most of her life at Vickers Café, Campbell’s Restaurant, Longhorns, and Lindsey’s Restaurant. She had an excellent green thumb and enjoyed vegetable gardening and flowers.

Survivors include her sons, John (Justine) McGary of Newport and Norman (Connie) McGary of McAdams; daughter, Laura (Aaron) Jenkins of Sallis; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Orr of Eupora; sisters, Mary Anne Mitchell of Mitherton, PA, Earline Hodge of Eupora, and Lucille Caffey of Grenada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doris E. McGary; parents, George and Virgie Woods Orr; sisters, Golden Orr and Elle Mae McGary; and brothers, Joe Orr and Luther Orr.

