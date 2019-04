Ms. Lola Gilbert Lawrence, 71, of Kosciusko, passed away April 2, 2019.

Ms. Lawrence was a member of Crowder Baptist Church. She was a retired drapery upholsterist.

She is survived by her sisters, Louise “Dink” Tackett of Jackson, TN, Earnestine (Grady) Winstead of Inverness, Jewell (Mike) Brown of Kosciusko, Judy (William Lee) Hankins of Hollandale; 14 nieces; 14 nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents, Clarence Henry & Hazel Ruth Gilbert; brothers, Warner Gilbert, Billy Jean Gilbert, Harvey Gilbert, James Gilbert, Roy Danny Love; sisters, RosaLeigh Roberson, Christine Gilbert.

Culpepper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.