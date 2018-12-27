Linda Morgan Hunt, 77, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018, at St. Dominic/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation was Wednesday, December 26, at Hopewell Baptist Church in Choctaw County. Graveside services followed at the church cemetery. Rev. John Staszefski officiated.



Mrs. Hunt was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. She was the manager at David Lees on the square many years ago. She also enjoyed watching hummingbirds for a pastime.



Survivors include one son, Robert Dale Hunt of Ackerman; two daughters, Theresa Guerrero and her husband, Rey of Willis, TX, and Cindy Burchfield and her husband, David of Clinton, MS; one brother, Dewitt Morgan, Jr. and his wife, Gloria of Charleston, SC; four sisters, Sandra Pettit and her husband, Jimmy of Kosciusko, Anne Morgan of Kosciusko, Shelia Evans and her husband, Sammy Ray of Carthage, and Angela Lepard of Kosciusko; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt Morgan, Sr. and Novelle Beauchamp Morgan; her husband, Raiford Dale Hunt; and one brother, Mark Morgan.



