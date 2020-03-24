Linda Diane Simpson Harman, 67, passed away Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020, at her home with family and friends at her side.

Funeral services were on Saturday, Mar. 21, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the private at Harman- Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ricky Summers and Fred Grantham officiated.

She was a member of Sallis Baptist Church and a member of the Bible Study Group at Bethel United Methodist Church at Zemuly. She was secretary to the vice president at Holmes Community College since 2002. She was also a member of the Holmes Development Foundation and the Legacy Club. She loved to cook and paint and loved to spend time with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Nana.”

Survivors include her husband, Henry Harman, Jr. of Sallis; sons, Ben (Julie) Harman of Union and Jody (Zora) Harman of Sallis; daughter, Lori (Joel) Hill of Madison; nine grandchildren, Elena Harman, Isaiah Harman, Katie Garner, J. J. Harman, Addison Harman, Gwen Diane Harman, Kaler Hill, Breely Hill and Rylan Hill; sisters, Debra (Dickie) Dickerson of Sallis and Donna (Dana) O’Briant of Durant; special niece, Goldie McCown and a host of other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Briley Hill and her parents, Willie Nixon and Mary Elizabeth Burrell Simpson.

Pallbearers were Zac O’Briant, Wade O’Briant, Josh Dickerson, Steve Summers, Mike Summers, Tim McCown, Brandon McCown, Will Chunn, Jeremy “Fred” Grantham and Nathan Johnson.

Memorials may be made to the Development Foundation of Holmes Community College and or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.