“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she can laugh at the time to come.” Proverbs 31:25

On July 18, 2019, our beloved mother, Lillian Pope Falkner McDonald, was called to her heavenly home. Her faith was sufficient, her course was complete, and her job well done.

Lillian (Pope) was born on February 6, 1928, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to the late William Les and Fannie Alice Falkner. She was a 1946 graduate of Kosciusko High School.

On March 1, 1947, Lillian married Sam Wayne McDonald and they spent 69 ½ years together until his death in 2016. Lillian and Sam were long-time residents of Haughton, Louisiana, until they moved to Mendenhall, Mississippi, in 2016.

Lillian was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She retired from Sears after working in the Bossier City store for 20 years. Lillian and Sam traveled extensively in their motor home enjoying their retirement years together.

Lillian loved sewing and gardening and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by many.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; her parents; her sister, Billie Sue Adair; and her brother, Charles Falkner.

Left to cherish precious memories are her sister, Betty Jean Jordan of Kosciusko; her three daughters, Linda McDonald Oglesby (Ronald) of Knoxville, TN, Leslie McDonald Thomas (Donnie) of Mendenhall, MS, and Cathy McDonald of Mendenhall, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Eric, Paul and David Oglesby and Kami Thomas Roberson and Shannon Thomas Wallace; 11 great-grandchildren; and long-time friends and neighbors in Haughton, LA, who were like family.

A special thanks to Dr. Bobby Graham of Jackson Oncology, the staff at Sta-Home Hospice (especially her nurse Lindsey and aide Satoya), and her long-time caregiver and friend Miss Betty Cooley.

Graveside services arranged by Jordan Funeral Home of Kosciusko, Mississippi, will be held on Friday, July 26, at 3:30 p.m. at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Lillian’s favorite charity.