Lester D. “Bud” McMillan, 80, passed away June 30, 2020, at his residence in Sallis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at Harmonia Cemetery. Rev. David Cain will officiate.

Mr. McMillan was a member of Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church. He was a retired automotive mechanic for the Kosciusko School District.

Survivors include his wife, Polly Anna Cain McMillan; son, John D. McMillan of Sallis; brother, Henry Hutchinson of Kosciusko; sister, sister Martha Ann Thweatt of Kosciusko; a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, William Ayers McMillan and Myrtie Smith Hutchison; brother, Eddie McMillan.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Thweatt, Dwight Roberts, Tommy Austin, Daniel Skinner, Randy Thweatt and Johnny Pilgram.

Memorials may be made to Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church.

