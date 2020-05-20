Lester Byron Moore

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 11:18am

Lester Byron Moore of Flowood, MS, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. 

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Meggs will officiate.  

He was 87 years old and proud of his family. He was a loving husband and could make anybody love him. He loved God and his Bible, which he read daily.

He was proud of his 20-year military career and his second chance to serve others through his U.S. Postal Service employment for 29 years. He was driven in all phases of his life. He was a success in everything he did in life. 

He was born on May 27, 1932 in Philadelphia, MS to the late Emmett Moore and Mary J. Moore.

Lester is survived by his wife, Mildred Louise Moore, of Flowood; son, Donald B. Moore of Flowood; sisters, Dawn Moore of Brandon and Glenda Moore of Shelbyville, KY. 

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

