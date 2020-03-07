Leon Hughes

  • 204 reads
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 1:47pm

Leon Hughes, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, graveside at North Union Cemetery in Attala County.

Leon is survived by his wife, Bessie Mae Hood Hughes; son, Robert Hughes (Melissa); daughter, Mary Ann Blackstock (Steve); grandchildren, Matt Leach, Corey Hughes, Josh Hughes, Allison Webb, Amber Blackstock, Summer Blackstock, and Lauren Chandler; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Hunter Engineering.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Fannie Mae Ford Hughes; brothers, Virgil, Lee, and Bob; sisters ,Mary Lee, Bonnie, Lavern, and Mamie; and great-grandson Preston Cole Leach.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

