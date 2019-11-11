Laurie Gayden, 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Graveside services were Friday in the Kosciusko City Cemetery. Rev. Dan Gilchrist will officiate.

She was a member of Kosciusko First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her sister, Becky Bell and husband, Jimmy of Carthage; and nephews, Gayden Bell and Andy Bell, both of Carthage.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Janice Hull Gayden.

Pallbearers will be Mike Ellis, Bob Jordan, Gayden Bell, Andy Bell, and Al Bell.

Memorial may be made to Carthage Presbyterian Church or French Camp Academy.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.