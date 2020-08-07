Lauren Christine Bates Naddy, beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend to so many, passed from this life in the early hours of Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the young age of 34. A celebration of her life and legacy was held Wednesday, July 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, with visitation on Tuesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

She is survived by her parents, Curtis and Jane Burchfield Bates of Burleson, Texas; her fiancé, Josh Romero of Ft. Worth, Texas; 4 beautiful children: Carter Andrew Naddy (age 13), Clayton James Naddy (age 11), Vivian Jane Naddy (age 9) and Max David Romero (age 3 weeks); and her brother Josh Battles of Burleson.

For the last 10 months, Lauren touched the lives of hundreds of patients at Medical City Alliance Hospital in Ft. Worth where she was an Emergency Room R.N., having just completed her B.S.N. degree from Western Governor’s University this spring. Prior to returning to Texas, she worked as an Emergency Room Doctor’s Scribe at Palmdale Regional Medical Center in Palmdale, California, while completing her Associates Degree in Nursing at College of the Canyons. After graduating with honors, she continued to work in the PRMC Emergency Room as an E.R. Nurse.

Lauren was born Jan. 30, 1986, and grew up in Burleson, Texas. Lauren was very talented. As a member of the Texas Girls’ Choir from 1996–2000, she sang at Bass Hall with Willie Nelson, performed internationally throughout Europe, and appeared on “The Today Show” and other venues in New York City. Lauren also spent ten years performing with the Crowley Dance Academy. At Burleson High School, where she graduated with honors in 2004, she played clarinet in the honors concert band, saxophone in the Jazz band and served as Drum Major for the marching band. She attended Mississippi University for Women, where she was elected Freshman Class President and was a member of the Silhouette Social Club.

Lauren collected friends from all over the world, living and raising her children on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, Osan AFB in South Korea and Edwards AFB in California before returning to her native Texas last year. While at Edwards AFB, she was a classroom volunteer in the Department of Defense elementary school that her children attended.

Lauren’s great enthusiasm for life was apparent to everyone who knew her. She was witty, determined, and had a heart for service for everyone she encountered. Her children Carter, Clay, Vivi, and Max will remain her greatest legacy. Lauren was a brilliant light in this world that burned out much too soon. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Lauren Bates Naddy Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com.

