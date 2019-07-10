Lamoine Frazure, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Baptist Columbus Hospital in Columbus, MS.

Funeral services were Thursday, October 3, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at New Hope Lutheran Church Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Lamoine is survived by his wife, Dovie Frazure; one daughter, Tammi Pee (Jim); two grandsons, Cody Pee (Jordan) and Dusty Pee (Robin); and five great-grandchildren, Adeline, Hadley Rose, Wyatt, Max and Waylon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Mollie Frazure; one daughter, Janet Ruth Frazure; four sisters, Josie Barrett, Zemmie Jenkins, Bonnie Hutchison, Zena Bell Stonestreet; and four brothers, Clarence, Lamar, Earl and John.

Lamoine was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Church of Sallis, MS, and was a retired driver for Petro Lane Petroleum.

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.