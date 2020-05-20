Kenny Wayne Bishop

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 11:18am

Kenny Wayne Bishop, 35, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Attala County, Mississippi. 

Graveside services are at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Bishop Family Cemetery in Sallis.

Kenny is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Brenda Keen Bishop; his son, Aden Wes Bishop; and his daughter, Alyn Winter Bishop; their mother, Rachel (Rae Rae); brothers, Jonathan Bishop and Kendal Bishop; and adopted brothers, BJ Bishop and Eric Adams.

He was a former crane technician and owner of Bishop Body Works; he was also a travel ball coach.  Kenny loved go-cart racing and dirt-track racing.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

