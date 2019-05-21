Kelly B. Hutchison, 83, passed away Friday, May 17, at his residence.

Funeral services were Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Culpepper Funeral Home with burial following in Sallis Cemetery.

Kelly was a member of Sallis Methodist Church, an Army veteran and retired purchasing clerk for M & F Bank. He was also a Life member of the Kosciusko Lions Club. Kelly was serving as an alderman for the town of Sallis, serving since 1972.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert Kelly and Elva Muirhead Hutchison; and his stepfather, Charles Burrell.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Linda Truitt Hutchison; his daughter, Dawn Ellis and her husband, Eddie; and one granddaughter, Logan Beard, her husband, Chris, and their children.

Memorials to Sallis Baptist Church or Sallis Cemetery Fund PO Box 46 Sallis, MS 39160.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.