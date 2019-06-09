Ida Kathryn “Kay” Ramage, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in North Union Cemetery. Rev. Donald Self and Dr. Ladell Blanton will officiate.

She was a member of North Union Baptist Church and worked as a nurse at Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital in Kosciusko.

Survivors include daughter, Kathy Ramage of West; grandsons, Joey (Christy) Ramage of West and Justin (Robin) Cuellar of Kosciusko; great-grandchildren, Burgen, Landen, Addison, and Walker; brother, Harold Murray of West; and sisters, Mildred Boothe of Harrisonburg, LA, and Jean De St. Germaine of Garyville, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L. H. “Cotton” Ramage; son, Joseph Ramage; and parents, Oscar Earl Murray and Loula Mae Johnson Murray.

Pallbearers will be Justin Cuellar, Joey Ramage, Burgen Cuellar, J. T. Toten, Eric Toten, and Robert Overby.

Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministry in Kosciusko.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.