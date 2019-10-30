Kathryn Alene DuBard Yarbrough, a lifetime member of New Hope Lutheran Church, left the Church Militant to join the Church Triumphant on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was 91 years old.

Funeral services were held on Friday, October 25, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial was in the New Hope Lutheran Church Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Mrs. Yarbrough was born December 22, 1927, in Sallis, MS, to the late Ernest and Willie Morgan DuBard. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Yarbrough; infant son, James DuBard Yarbrough; sisters, Mary Ella Goolsby Blichfeldt and Margaret Grace Coffey and their husbands.

She is survived by her son, Boyd Dubard Yarbrough; her grandson, Boyd Dubard Yarbrough, II (Diana Gardner); nephew, John Goolsby (Kim) and family; nieces, Suzan Coffey Kirkland (Larry) and Kathy Coffey Warren and their families.

Mrs. Yarbrough graduated from Sallis High School (valedictorian); and from Holmes Jr. College, and Mississippi State University, with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Education. She taught in the Sallis and McAdams schools for 36 years. She was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Delta Kappa Gamma.

She was active in her church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Council Secretary, and in various other ways on local church and synodical levels. Also active in her community, she was a member and past Regent of Samuel Chapter, DAR and, with her husband, helped out at Rosalie (State DAR Shrine) for 18 years. She was a member and past president of the Sallis 20th Century Club, GFWC/MFWC for 66 years, and a member of Attala County Retired Teachers.

