Karinn Barrett, 19, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Kosciusko. A funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at the St. Therese Catholic Church with burial to follow in Parkway Cemetery. Father Odel Medina will officiate.

Karinn was a member of the St. Therese Catholic Church in Kosciusko. She graduated with honors in 2018 from Kosciusko High School. She will forever be known as momma and daddy’s poo-bear.

Survivors include parents, Michael Posteraro and Tabitha Barrett of McCool, MS; one brother, Orion Barrett of McCool, MS; two sisters, Harley Barrett of New York, NY, and Shalyn Barrett of McCool, MS; paternal grandmother, Diane Curry of New York, NY; maternal grandmother, Christina Barrett of Kosciusko, MS; and many, many cousins.

Karinn was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Barrett; and aunt, Carolyn Barrett.

Pallbearers will be Michael Posteraro, Orion Barrett, Chris Posteraro, and Taylor Buckle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation, P.O. Box 3453 Peabody, MA 01961-3453.

