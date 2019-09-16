Juanita B. Oliver went to be with her husband, Wayne, on Sept. 14, 2019. They were married nearly 72 years. She was born on January 29, 1929, in Ethel, MS. She lived a long and wonderfully blessed life, as she was 90 years old. We will miss her dearly.

She graduated from Ethel High School and went to work for South Central Bell in Jackson, MS, for a short time. She also worked for Kosciusko Implement Company for many years. After that, she worked for Kosciusko Light and Water until retirement at the age of 80. She always said she didn’t want to be bored.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Cora Bell; daughter, Sandra Oliver Caldwell; sisters, Dena Breazeale and Lora Warrington; along with many other beloved family members. She is survived by her son, Robert “Bruce” Oliver (Lynne) of Goshen Springs/Kosciusko, MS; grandchildren, Leah Caldwell Asdell (Mark) of Gilbert, AZ and Mallory Caldwell Balnis (Steven) of Chandler, AZ; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church in Kosciusko, and we give many heartfelt thanks to her church family, including long-time friends and stand-up neighbors, Norris and Carolyn Wilkerson, and her current caregivers, Johnnie Pearl, Renee and Mimi, and former caregiver, Marylin Lindsey-Boles, who know well the challenges of at-home care. Many thanks to Halcyon Hospice-you guys are the best.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to services. Her burial will be in Parkway Cemetery. Bro. Don Cook will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Allen Warrington, Allen Warrington, Jr., Devon Breazeale, Bob Dees, Cecil Bland, and Glyn Ingram, with Norris Wilkerson serving as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your choice of charities in Juanita’s name.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.