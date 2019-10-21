Joyce McGee Bennett passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Tupelo, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bennet was born June 2, 1932, in Leake County, MS, to the late Alton and Iva Ray McGee. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward Bennett, and son-in-law Travis Britt.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Britt; brother, Ray McGee; grandchildren, Mallory Britt and Ashley (CJ) Garavelli; and grandchild, Henry.

Joyce was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a nurse, and had been the Director of Student Health at Mississippi University for Women from 1954 -1991.

