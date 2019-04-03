Joy Ivey

Miss Joy Ivey, 84, of Kosciusko, passed this life March 3, 2019, at Baptist Attala Hospital in Kosciusko, MS. 

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with Reverend Don Cook officiating.

Miss Ivey was a longtime employee at Merchants and Farmers Bank and a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

Survivors include sisters, Fay Gerald and husband, Billy of Brookhaven, MS, Evelyn Ellington and husband, Robert of Kosciusko, MS, and Karen Clanton and husband Charles, of Kosciusko, MS; brother, Chuck Ivey and wife, Jullia of Brookhaven, MS; nieces and nephews, Judy Ratcliff (Scott), Larry Gerald (Delores Myers), Cindy Smith (Oscar), Keith Gerald (Aime), James Gerald (Emily Dabney), Sharon Gerald, Susan Womack (David), Tim Payne (Robin), Christy Payne, Terry Ellington (Betty), Sandra Howard (Larry), Tommy Ellington (Jennifer), Chip Ivey, Anita Ivey, Collette Manning, Dennis Clanton (Penny), Stephen Gant, Christy Ashley (Lonnie), and Bradley Clanton (Krystal); and a host of great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Joe Ivey Sr.  and Jewel Harger Ivey; and a sister, Carol Payne.

Memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church.

