Joy Ann Marshall passed away from this earth on September 3, 2020, in Jackson, MS.

She was born December 30, 1927, to Ned and Alma Thomas of French Camp, MS. She was the twin sister of June Brooks (deceased) and older sister of Billie Davis (deceased) and Kelcey Thomas (deceased) and Johnnie Henderson of French Camp, MS.

After graduating from French Camp Academy, Joy attended Holmes Junior College. While in college, she married Joe E Marshall, Sr., in 1946. Joy continued her education and graduated from Memphis State University with a Bachelor’s degree. She later received her Master’s degree at Memphis State University in Business Education in 1969 while teaching full time and raising two children.

Joy taught at Bolton High from 1959-1971 and also taught at Raleigh-Egypt High and then retired in 1983. Upon retiring, she and her husband returned to her home town of French Camp, MS, in 1984. After the passing of her husband in 2008, Joy moved to Jackson, MSto be near her son.

While living in French Camp, Joy was active in the community. She was Secretary Treasurer of the FCA Alumni Association from 1997-2010. She also served on the City Council several years. Joy enjoyed planting flowers around her home and delighted in sharing plants with anyone. She enjoyed playing dominos several times a week with her life-long friends in French Camp. Staying in touch with her school teacher friends in Memphis as well several of her former students was a vital part of her life.

Joy was deeply admired by many for her kind spirit and spunky attitude. Everyone who knew her said her name fit her well for she brought “joy” in their life.

Joy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Pam Marshall, of Jackson, MS; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Jimmy Trippett, of Canton, GA; grandson and wife, Barry and Rhonda Marshall, of Brandon, MS, grandson and wife, Justin and Sarah Marshall, of Madison, MS; granddaughter and husband, Katherine and Dick Allstadt, of Roswell, GA; grandson, Marshall Watson of Stamford, CT; and great-grandchildren, Ned, Kate, Kara, Hudson and Oliver.

Joy was preceded in death by husband Joe E Marshall Sr.

Graveside service were at Bethsaida Baptist Church French Camp, MS, on Sunday, September 6.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Bethsaida Baptist perpetual fund c/o Twila Ferguson 4521 Hwy 407 – French Camp, MS, 39745.

