Joseph Wayne "Joe" Spell died Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 20,19 at Southern Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tranquill Cemetery in Yazoo County.

Joe was born December 12, 1974, to Glenda Winstead Spell and Jimmy Wayne Spell. Joe was an HVAC Engineer at Holmes Community College. He was a member of Eden Baptist Church.

Survivors are his mother, Glenda W. Millwood of Yazoo City; son, Drayton Spell of Yazoo City; daughter, Madison Spell of Coxburg; brothers, Michael Lynn Spell of Yazoo City, Robert Millwood of Yazoo City and Eugene Millwood, Jr. of Benton and nephew, Zachary Dylan Spell of Yazoo City.