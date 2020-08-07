Rev. Joseph Blackwell, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Tylertown, on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born December 7, 1926, in Sun, Louisiana, to the late Whit and Emily Blackwell.

Bro. Joe, as he was known to most, was an ordained minister of God who pastored churches in Attala, Pike, Jackson, Marion and Walthall counties during 50+ years of ministry. He was a wonderful preacher and teacher, a wise and loving pastor and counselor until he went home to be with the Lord. He loved to share what God was teaching him with his congregation and anyone else who would listen. He loved to visit his flock and no hour was inconvenient to minister to those in need.

To his family he was a giant of a man, a great leader who had strong opinions and convictions, he was loving, stubborn, funny, forgiving, faithful, and generous. He always had a song in his heart and you could hear him whistling or singing as long as he had breath.

What mattered most to him was that the Lord be glorified through his life and his death.

We grieve his passing from this life, but not as those who have no hope.

“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. Therefore, we make it our aim, whether present or absent, to be well pleasing to Him.” 2 Corinthians 5:8-9

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 68 years, Hilda Blackwell; sisters, Ruth Duncan, Grace Blackwell, Weneva “Dude” Williams, Susie “Sue” Carter; brothers, Henry “Dick” Blackwell and Wendell “Ben” Blackwell.

Survivors include his daughters, Sharon (Vic) Johnston, Wanda (Hugh) Plunkett, Anita Jo (Ray) Wright, and Susan "Scooter" (Robert) Ellis; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Reverend Glenn (Pat) Martin and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loving family.

Pallbearers are Ray Wright, Robert Ellis, Ky Johnston, Vince Johnston, Davy Johnston, Joey Plunkett, Brayden Jenkins, Caleb Wright, Zach Wright, Josh Wright and Colby Ellis.

Honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons.

A private family graveside service will be held with Reverend Justin Knight and Reverend Glenn Martin officiating. Burial will be in the New Zion Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Tylertown Baptist Church Mission Fund or Samaritan’s Purse. Capps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.