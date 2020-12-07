Johnny Mitchell, 57, passed away at his residence in Sallis, MS, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Services were Friday, July 10, graveside at Shiloh Cemetery in Leake County.

No Visitation is scheduled.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Penny Payne Mitchell; son, Jonathan Mitchell; daughter, Sarah M Fleming (Marshall); brothers, Scott Mitchell and Ben Mitchell; and grandchildren, Payten Grace and Jack Case.

He was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church and a diesel mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Patsey Staggs Mitchell.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.