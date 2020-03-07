Mrs. Johnnie Pinkard, 89, passed Wednesday July 1, 2020, at the Attala County Nursing Facility in Kosciusko.

Funeral services were Friday, July 3, 2020, graveside at Smyrna Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located on Center Road in Kosciusko, MS.

Ms. Johnnie is survived by daughter, Donna Snuggs and her husband, Raymon; son, Mike Pinkard and his wife, Susan; sister, Deloris Chennault; four grandchildren, Joseph Snuggs and his wife, Kasey, Sarah Thomas and her husband, Zane, Jennifer Carter and her husband, J.J., Brea Jimenez and her husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Ellison, Lauren, Lawson, Anna Rae, Eli, Owen, Miles, Hallie, Anna, Michael and Ren.

Ms. Johnnie was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Offie Vowell Ryals; her husband, John Pinkard; and her grandson, Jamie Wade Pinkard.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of services. Online condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.