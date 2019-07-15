Johnnie N. Pee, Jr.

  • 234 reads
Mon, 07/15/2019 - 2:58pm

Johnnie Norman Pee, Jr., 76, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home. 

Funeral services were Sunday, July 14, at French Camp Baptist Church with burial in French Camp Cemetery.  Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate.

 He was a pipe liner for over 50 years. He was a member of French Camp Baptist Church, a mason with the Natchez Trace Lodge 609 of French Camp and the Operating Engineers Local #624.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Burns Pee of French Camp; son, Johnnie N. Pee, III, and wife, Trina of Clarksville, TX; daughter, Sherri Marie McDaniel and husband, Greg of French Camp; granddaughters, Amber Cates, Ashley Newlin, Chelsea McDaniel, Andrea Pee, Stephanie Pee, and Alex Pee; two great-grandchildren; brother, James Pee; sister, Janet Tanksley, Karen Jo Smith, Barbara Harrison, and Joy Trehern; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Norman Pee, Sr. and Florah June Parkerson Pee; and his sister, Judy Saik.

Pallbearers were Johnnie Pee, III, James Glenn Pee, Greg McDaniel, Todd Cates, Damon Saik, and Brandon Newlin.  Honorary pallbearers were Robert Peacock, Shane Burns, Glen Burns, Brian Burns, Ralph Burns, and Jim Bates.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or French Camp Cemetery fund.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

