Mr. John Norris, 70, of Kosciusko, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Open Door Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon prior to services at the church. Bro. Eddie Pearce will officiate. Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. John was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. He retired from Love’s Greenhouses where he worked for over 30 years. He loved to fish when his health allowed him to.

He is survived by his daughters, Eva Jean (Howard) Bell, Lucile Humphrey, Rachel (Ricky) Ryals, Tammy (Stacy) Bates; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Olga Norris; wife, Dorothy Jean Norris; brothers, Douglas Norris and James Norris.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Humphrey, Robert Flanagan, Ethan Flanagan, Charles Jones, Howard Bell, Jr., and Stacy Bates. Honorary pallbearers are James Jennings, William Pugh and Ricky Ryals.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.