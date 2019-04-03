John Norris

  • 128 reads
Mon, 03/04/2019 - 1:13pm

Mr. John Norris, 70, of Kosciusko, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Open Door Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon prior to services at the church. Bro. Eddie Pearce will officiate. Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. John was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. He retired from Love’s Greenhouses where he worked for over 30 years. He loved to fish when his health allowed him to.

He is survived by his daughters, Eva Jean (Howard) Bell, Lucile Humphrey, Rachel (Ricky) Ryals, Tammy (Stacy) Bates; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Olga Norris; wife, Dorothy Jean Norris; brothers, Douglas Norris and James Norris.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Humphrey, Robert Flanagan, Ethan Flanagan, Charles Jones, Howard Bell, Jr., and Stacy Bates. Honorary pallbearers are James Jennings, William Pugh and Ricky Ryals.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

John Norris

Mr. John Norris, 70, of Kosciusko, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence.

Joy Ivey
Nancy Lee Burkes
Mattie Coleman
Eunice Strawbridge
Marjorie Campbell Lindsay

Lifestyles

Community calendar 022819

McElwain and Cook named Queen and King of the 2019 Junior Auxiliary charity ball

Birding program presented at library
Flashbacks 022819
Church calendar 022819
Community calendar 022119
Church calendar 022119