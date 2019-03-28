John Larry "Skippy" Ellington, 68, died March 23, 2019, at his residence in Kosciusko, MS.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sallis Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Mr. Ellington was born December 1, 1950, to Nola Odom Ellington and Allie Ellington.

For 34 years, he was the street and water superintendent for the City of Durant. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Durant and had served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors are his wife, Martha Ellington; son, Joe A. Ellington (Lauren) of Madison, daughter, Tabetha Daves (Terry) of Kosciusko; brother, Jack Ellington of Kosciusko; sister, Shirley Williams of Thomastown and six grandchildren.