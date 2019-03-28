John Larry 'Skippy' Ellington

  • 258 reads
Thu, 03/28/2019 - 9:53am

John Larry "Skippy" Ellington, 68, died March 23, 2019, at his residence in Kosciusko, MS.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sallis Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Mr. Ellington was born December 1, 1950, to Nola Odom Ellington and Allie Ellington.

For 34 years, he was the street and water superintendent for the City of Durant. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Durant and had served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors are his wife, Martha Ellington; son, Joe A. Ellington (Lauren) of Madison, daughter, Tabetha Daves (Terry) of Kosciusko; brother, Jack Ellington of Kosciusko; sister, Shirley Williams of Thomastown and six grandchildren.

Obituaries

Milton Hoover

Milton Hoover, 89, died March 26, 2019, at his residence in Durant. 

John Larry 'Skippy' Ellington
Joseph Wayne 'Joe' Spell
Janet Lee Pee
Evelyn Pettit McCool Cannata
Clifton Eugene Mabry

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease