John Davis of Memphis and formerly of Kosciusko, passed on October 17, 2019. He was 80 years old.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, between 1 and 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation and funeral services will be entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant at 300 West Madison Street in Durant.