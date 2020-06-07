John B. Romine, Jr.

John B. Romine, Jr., 91, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Ridgeland Place Memory Care Unit. 

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, in the Indianola City Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett will officiate. He was a member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church. 

 He is survived by his son, Steve Romine (Jonelle) of Hot Springs Village, AR; daughter, Donna Romine Myers of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Doug Romine, Mary Morgan Tharp (Chris), Reece Myers (Jillian), Warner Myers (Meagan), and Mallory Myers Gnade (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Anslee Tharp, Tucker Tharp, Paxton Myers,  Blair Morgan Gnade and Griffin Myers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bebe Clower Romine; son, Bert Romine; parents, J.B. Romine, Sr. and Mary Frazier Romine; and brother, Claude Romine.

