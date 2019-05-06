Jimmy Frank Hutchison, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home and went to be with the Lord.

He was born in Attala County on May 18, 1942, and was the sixth son of Schuler and Alice Hutchison. He attended First United Methodist Church of Clinton.

Jimmy retired from the Department of Rehabilitation for the state of Mississippi after 38 years.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Friday May 31, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Clinton. Visitation began at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial followed at 1:30 p.m. at Coleman Cemetery in McAdams.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Esther Mae McCrory Hutchison; his sons, Keith Hutchison (Carole), Tony Hutchison (Tammy), and Chip Hutchison (Jill); his 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and his brothers Carl Hutchison and Ray Hutchison.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church Clinton.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.