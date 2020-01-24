Jimmie Ray Horne, 86, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her home in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

Graveside services were Saturday, January 18, at Parkway Cemetery with visitation at Culpepper Funeral Home on Saturday beforehand.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail Foster and Tonya Cooper (Greg); brothers, Bobby Ray and Don Ray; sister, Jo Norris; and grandchildren, Casey Foster and Brodie Threet.

She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

Mrs. Horne is proceeded in death by her husband, James Horne; parents, Velma and Minnie Kelly Ray; and her brothers, Ronnie, Tommy, and Sammy Ray.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at Zama Baptist Church.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made www.culpepperfuneralhome.com