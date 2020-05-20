Jimmie Nell Carlisle

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 11:18am

Jimmie Nell Carlisle, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Attala County Nursing Center.

Graveside services were Friday, May 15, 2020, at Marvin Hill Cemetery in Webster County.

Jimmie Nell is survived by her daughters, Janet Wilson and Linda Davis (David); sisters, Pat McCarty and Sue Kellum; brother, Ellis Morris (Geneva); grandchildren, Christy Lindsey, Lance Wilson (Whitney), Elizabeth Trewitt (Justin) and Carolyn Davis; sisters-in-law, Lynn Morris and Bernice Morris Johnson; great-grandchildren Dustin Lindsey, Jacob Lindsey, Hudson Trewitt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Carlisle; her parents, Harold Kelly Morris and Clara Kellum Morris; and two brothers, Jesse and Carl. 

She was a member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the adult choir. She was a former preschool teacher. She and Charlie had owned Carlisle’s Gifts in Kosciusko. She loved to play the piano and sew.

Memorials may be made to Kosciusko First Baptist Church, St Jude’s or Samaritan’s Purse.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

