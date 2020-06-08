Jeweline Veasley-James was born Feb. 8, 1963, to the late JB Veasley and Mamie Gregory Veasley in Kosciusko. She was the eighth of nine children. When not in school, she spent most of her childhood in Buffalo United Methodist Church in church, Sunday school and vacation bible school.

Upon Kosciusko High School graduation, Jewel’s adventurous spirit led her to matriculate at Mississippi Valley State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women and the University of Mississippi before receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

While working in real estate at Prudential, Jewel met and married Albert James. They divorced, but remained good friends. When Prudential restructured, Jewel was moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. She later worked for the Housing Authority and became a very respected inspector/manager. She befriended many there and amassed a family.

Health problems plagued Jewel and forced her to medically retire early. She often thought of returning to Mississippi, but opted to stay with her new extended family in the Phoenix area.

When Jewel passed away on June 24, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona, she was preceded in death by her father JB Veasley; a brother, Willie James Veasley; and her friend Albert James.

She was survived by her loving mother, Mamie Gregory Veasley, three sisters, Allie (King) Harmon of Sallis, Ida Roby of Kosciusko, and Mary (Dan) Cezar of Shreveport, Louisiana; four brothers, Miles Nelson (Rev. Mary) Veasley, Gregory Veasley, and Melvin (Geneva) Veasley of Kosciusko, and Dr. John (Barbara) Veasley of Pensacola, Florida. Jewel’s adopted family in Arizona include her play daughter, Tiffany Diaz, and grandsons, Adrian Flores and Ramses “Junie” Alvarez; godchildren, Adriana Bakken, Angela Lopez and Aaron Lopez; Jewel’s longtime friend Lynn Hodges, who moved to Arizona with her, and her children, Jeresha Hodges, Destiny Hodges, Janeane Torres, Angelica Torres and Symone Jackson were also special. In addition, Jewel leaves aunts, Minnie Howard and Lillie Apiyo; uncle, Robert London; as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Thus, she remains an important, valued and positive influence for her family and her community.

Jewel’s cremains were interred at Buffalo Church Cemetery in a dual graveside service with her mother on July 21, 2020, in Kosciusko, with Rev. Leon Miller officiating.