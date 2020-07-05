Jerry Lynn Neal

  • 109 reads
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:52pm

Jerry Lynn Neal, 71, passed away at Select Specialty Hospice on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. No visitation is scheduled.

Jerry is survived by his sister Ruth Lynch and brother James Neal.

He was a member of County Line Baptist Church and had worked with the Pearl River Water District.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon David and Winnie Buchannan Neal; brother Bennie and sister Mary Elizabeth.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

Jerry Lynn Neal
Jerry Lynn Neal, 71, passed away at Select Specialty Hospice on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Don Paige Moore
Hester Delores Goins
Wilma Dees Bingham
Izella Brewer Morris
Lynn Alldread

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him