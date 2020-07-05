Jerry Lynn Neal, 71, passed away at Select Specialty Hospice on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. No visitation is scheduled.

Jerry is survived by his sister Ruth Lynch and brother James Neal.

He was a member of County Line Baptist Church and had worked with the Pearl River Water District.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon David and Winnie Buchannan Neal; brother Bennie and sister Mary Elizabeth.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com