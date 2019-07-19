Jeff Horne

  • 211 reads
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 3:25pm

Jeff Horne, 56, passed away July 18, 2019, at his residence in Brandon, MS. 

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Cathy Guest Horne; three daughters, Erin Hinson (Derek), Andrea Skelton (Shaun), and Catie Horne; one sister, Olivia Fight (Kirby); two brothers, Tim Horne (Melanie) and Kenny Horne (Anita); and six grandchildren, Maci, Myles, Mila Mabry Hinson and Henley and Haley Skelton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Helen Horne, his Aunt Kat and his granddaughter, Mya Nichole Hinson.

Jeff, also known as “Papa Swoll,” was the owner of Swoll’s Gym. He was N.P.C. 2008 Male Athlete of the Year, he received the 2019 Courage Award, and the 2014 Southern Classic Body Building Championship first place Grand Master over 50. He was a member of the By Wy Hunting Camp.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation or St. Jude's Children's are appreciated.

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

Patricia Ann Lenon Maury
Patricia Ann Lenon Maury was born on September 24, 1953, to Charles Elmer Lenon and Bessell Peeler... READ MORE
Lillian Pope Falkner McDonald
Jeff Horne
Jeff Harry Dendy
Bobbie Ann Collins
Peggy Elaine Loyd

Lifestyles

Community calendar 071819
Black Hawk Singing will be on Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. featuring the Cuomo Sisters, the Black... READ MORE
Church calendar 071819
Pounds of love for animals
Community calenda 071119
Flashbacks 071119
Community kickback at Northside Park

Editorials

Foster care back in court
If there is one bothersome thing about recent editions of the Mississippi Legislature, it is the... READ MORE
Social media rants vs. real dialog
Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718