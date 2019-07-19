Jeff Horne, 56, passed away July 18, 2019, at his residence in Brandon, MS.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Cathy Guest Horne; three daughters, Erin Hinson (Derek), Andrea Skelton (Shaun), and Catie Horne; one sister, Olivia Fight (Kirby); two brothers, Tim Horne (Melanie) and Kenny Horne (Anita); and six grandchildren, Maci, Myles, Mila Mabry Hinson and Henley and Haley Skelton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Helen Horne, his Aunt Kat and his granddaughter, Mya Nichole Hinson.

Jeff, also known as “Papa Swoll,” was the owner of Swoll’s Gym. He was N.P.C. 2008 Male Athlete of the Year, he received the 2019 Courage Award, and the 2014 Southern Classic Body Building Championship first place Grand Master over 50. He was a member of the By Wy Hunting Camp.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation or St. Jude's Children's are appreciated.

