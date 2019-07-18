Mr. Jeff Harry Dendy, born on October 1, 1938, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to the late Mary Mabel Peeler Dendy and the late Waco Wyatt Dendy, passed away at age 80 on July 11, 2019, in Jackson.

He graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1958 then attended Holmes Junior and Mississippi State University. Jeff served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968 as a squad leader and expert pistol and rifle marksman. He worked in the sawmill/timber industry at Dendy Lumber Company/B&G.

Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis Dendy, Donald Dendy, Cecil Dendy, Junior Waco Dendy, and Jack Dendy and sister, Elva Doy Dendy Wood.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Edward (Jed) and Lisa Dendy and Waco Shane Dendy; daughter, Samantha and Darren Furman; sisters, Bessie Dendy Brown, Loraine Dendy Stevens and Loriece Dendy Sanders; brother-in-law, Larry Stevens; sisters-in-law Maggie Dendy and Dot Dendy; grandchildren, Blake and Kassie Johnson, Amanda and Jared Hester, Sam Furman, Massey Dendy, and Paige Dendy; great-grandchildren, Karson Baker Johnson, Keiffer Brooks Hester, Lindley Lauren Hester, and Priscilla Lane Hester; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Bella.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the military graveside service on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Cemetery, South Huntington Street, Kosciusko, and a celebration of life following at Jason's Southern Table on the Square in Kosciusko.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of services.