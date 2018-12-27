Mrs. Jeannie Parker, 70, of Sallis, passed away December 22, 2018, at her residence.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 26, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Sallis Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Wicker and David Cain officiated.

Mrs. Parker was a member of Sallis Baptist Church. She was a cosmetologist and a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Talmadge Parker; daughter, Amy Vlach; father, Henry Cain; brothers, Barry (Necie) Cain, Bruce (Linda) Cain; grandson, Parker Vlach.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Annie Myrle Cain.

