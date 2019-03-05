Jean Claire Pettit Atwood was born on September 22, 1927, the daughter of Graydon Louis and Catherine Roby Pettit.

She was a lifelong resident of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and a faithful member of Williamsville Baptist Church. She died at Atwood Personal Care Home, surrounded by family, on May 2, 2019.



She married the love of her life G.W. “Dock” Atwood on December 25, 1945. This union produced five children, Jimmy (Grace), twins Billy (Rosemary) and Bobby (Janice), Melinda, and Mark (Debra). She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren that brought so much love and joy into her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dock Atwood; her parents, and her sister, Peggy Pettit Atwood.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you donate to the charity of your choice.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.