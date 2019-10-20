Jean Carol Richards Roberts died on October 18, 2019.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Burial will be in the Kosciusko City Cemetery.

Born February 19, 1930, in Kosciusko, MS, Mrs. Roberts was the daughter of Tomie and Cliff Richards. She was a 1948 graduate of Kosciusko High School and a 1952 graduate of Mississippi State College for Women. After her graduation from the “W” and her husband’s graduation from the United States Naval Academy, they were married in 1952 in St. Andrews Chapel at the Naval Academy. Following her husband’s naval service and retirement, they moved back to Kosciusko.

After teaching pubic school music in the county schools for a year, she began a 29-year career with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. She retired in 1996 after working in the local county office and in the state office in Jackson.

Mrs. Roberts was a communicant of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, where she served as the organist for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William E. Roberts, Jr. of Kosciusko; and her children, William E. Roberts III (wife, Julie), Dr. Caroline Roberts Norman, (husband, Dr. Roger Norman Jr.) of Lafayette, LA, and Dr. Rebecca Fran Roberts of Biloxi, MS; her grandchildren, Roger Norman III (wife, Taylor), William Roberts Norman, Mary Alice Roberts, John Richard Roberts, and James Worthy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.